On Sunday, the makers of the Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Mysaa announced that the release of the film has been postponed. Written and directed by Rawindra Pulle, the film was originally set to release on November 27.
A statement published by the makers read, "Telugu cinema has entered an exciting phase, consistently raising the bar with films that showcase exceptional craftsmanship and technical excellence, as seen in this week's releases. In the same spirit, Mysaa is envisioned as a technically superior, one-of-its-kind action spectacle from Telugu cinema, crafted to deliver an immersive big-screen experience. To ensure we bring this vision to audiences without any compromise, we have collectively decided to postpone the film's theatrical release from November 27th. The new release date will be announced very soon. Thank you for your continued love, patience and support. We assure you that the wait won't be a long one."
Rajkumar Kandamudi has also written Mysaa along with director Rawindra. Rashmika stars as a Gond women in the film, which also stars Eshwari Rao, Rahul Ravindran, Samuthirakani, Rao Ramesh, Shiva Kandukuri, Karthik Ranjini, Tarak Ponnappa, and Nidhi Singh.
The crew of Mysaa includes music composer Jakes Bejoy, directors of photography Shreyaas Krishna and Naveen Sasi, editor Karthika Srinivas R, production designer GM Sekhar, and stunt choreographers Kecha and Mallesh.
Ajay Saipureddy, Anil Sayyapureddy, and Veerasai Gopa have produced the film. Unformula Films is the banner backing Mysaa.