A statement published by the makers read, "Telugu cinema has entered an exciting phase, consistently raising the bar with films that showcase exceptional craftsmanship and technical excellence, as seen in this week's releases. In the same spirit, Mysaa is envisioned as a technically superior, one-of-its-kind action spectacle from Telugu cinema, crafted to deliver an immersive big-screen experience. To ensure we bring this vision to audiences without any compromise, we have collectively decided to postpone the film's theatrical release from November 27th. The new release date will be announced very soon. Thank you for your continued love, patience and support. We assure you that the wait won't be a long one."