Actor Kiran Abbavaram is busy with multiple projects, including one as a director. Amid these commitments, he is also on a signing spree, and his upcoming film KA14 has now been titled Record. The film was officially launched on Monday at Annapurna Studios with a grand pooja ceremony. Three production houses – Vamsi Nandipati Entertainments, Sukumar Writings and Thee Storiies – have come together for this project. The makers unveiled an intriguing title poster at the launch, marking an auspicious beginning to the film. Written and directed by Veera Kogatam, the film promises to offer a distinctive cinematic experience.
The pooja ceremony was attended by acclaimed filmmaker Sukumar, along with prominent producers Dil Raju, Bunny Vas and Asian Suniel Narang, besides several other well-known personalities from the Telugu film industry.
The title poster has already grabbed attention with its unusual design. Featuring camera-related technical terminology, it hints at a connection with the world of recording while leaving audiences guessing about the film's central theme. Kiran Abbavaram appears as a striking silhouette against a dramatic red full-moon backdrop. A donkey standing beneath the moon and a mysterious girl walking in the darkness add an eerie and enigmatic feel to the poster. These unusual visual elements have sparked curiosity about the genre and storyline of Record.
The film also marks Veera Kogatam's directorial debut. Manojh Reddy is handling the cinematography, while Justin Prabhakaran is composing the music. The project is produced by Vamsi Nandipati and Ashok Bandreddi under the banners of Vamsi Nandipati Entertainments, Sukumar Writings and Thee Storiies, with Kiran Abbavaram playing the lead role.
With its intriguing title and mysterious first-look poster, Record has created curiosity among moviegoers. More details about the film are expected to be revealed in the coming days.