Actor Kiran Abbavaram is busy with multiple projects, including one as a director. Amid these commitments, he is also on a signing spree, and his upcoming film KA14 has now been titled Record. The film was officially launched on Monday at Annapurna Studios with a grand pooja ceremony. Three production houses – Vamsi Nandipati Entertainments, Sukumar Writings and Thee Storiies – have come together for this project. The makers unveiled an intriguing title poster at the launch, marking an auspicious beginning to the film. Written and directed by Veera Kogatam, the film promises to offer a distinctive cinematic experience.