Sharwanand plays the lead role in the upcoming film Bhogi, which is set to hit screens on November 27. Anupama Parameswaran and Dimple Hayathi play the female leads in this period drama, directed by Sampath Nandi. KK Radha Mohan is producing the film under his Sri Satya Sai Arts banner, while Lakshmi Radha Mohan is presenting it. The film's trailer was also unveiled at the event.
Speaking about the film, Sharwanand said that he usually feels tense before every release, but Bhogi is an exception. “There is tension before every film, but I don't feel that with Bhogi. When director Sampath narrated the story, I was initially worried about how he would bring it to the big screen. However, after watching the first copy, I was completely satisfied. I have used the Telangana accent in this film and tried my best to get it right. I hope I have convinced you all with my performance,” he said.
The actor also praised producer KK Radha Mohan for backing the film despite Sharwanand's image as an actor known for family dramas and entertainers. “I should appreciate KK Radha Mohan garu for believing in this story and coming forward to produce it. I am mostly known for family entertainers, but this film has a completely different, rustic backdrop. He could have had his doubts about how I would fit into this world, but he never thought twice and believed in the content. Many producers look for successful combinations, but Radha Mohan garu gives importance to the story,” Sharwanand said.
He also had special words of appreciation for art director Kiran. “I have worked in many films, but this is the first time I am speaking about an art director in such detail. That itself shows how much effort he has put into this film. He recreated the ambience of the 1960s so convincingly that you never feel it is a set,” the actor said.
Sharwanand added that the entire team came on board because they believed in the story. He praised Anupama Parameswaran, Dimple Hayathi and the actors who played his sisters, saying that everyone had delivered excellent performances.
The actor also recalled a few directors who trusted him with different kinds of roles and helped him explore new dimensions as a performer. He thanked Gunnam Gangaraju for Amma Cheppindi, Deva Katta for Prasthanam and Sujeeth for Run Raja Run. “People saw me doing serious roles and often questioned whether I could pull off a comedy entertainer. Some even felt it was impossible, but Sujeeth believed in me and gave me Run Raja Run, a complete entertainer. I am thankful to all these directors for bringing out different sides of me as an actor,” he said.
Sharwanand reserved special appreciation for director Sampath Nandi for giving him another opportunity to reinvent himself with Bhogi. “I should thank Sampath Nandi for this film. He has explored me in another dimension with Bhogi. I feel like I have been reintroduced as an actor, or at least I have tried something completely new. Whatever it may be, this film has given me a role that is entirely new for me,” he said.
The trailer offers a glimpse into a story set in the 1960s, along the Telangana-Maharashtra border. Sharwanand plays Ganga, who lives in a village controlled by a powerful landlord along with his sisters. Mysteriously, a few youngsters disappear after every Amavasya (new moon). The film revolves around the mystery behind these disappearances, how Ganga uncovers the truth and the challenges he faces along the way.