Speaking about the film, Sharwanand said that he usually feels tense before every release, but Bhogi is an exception. “There is tension before every film, but I don't feel that with Bhogi. When director Sampath narrated the story, I was initially worried about how he would bring it to the big screen. However, after watching the first copy, I was completely satisfied. I have used the Telangana accent in this film and tried my best to get it right. I hope I have convinced you all with my performance,” he said.