Director Ram Abbaraju and actor Sree Vishnu earlier delivered a superhit with the entertainer, Samajavaragamana. Now, the duo has joined hands once again for their upcoming film Family Pack. The makers have unveiled the teaser, raising expectations for its Sankranthi release. Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Yelamanchili are producing the film under their Mythri Movie Makers banner, with Sakshi Mhadolkar playing the female lead.
Speaking at the teaser launch event, Sree Vishnu said he was keen to work with Ram Abbaraju again after the success of Samajavaragamana. “After the success of Samajavaragamana, I wanted to work with Ram Abbaraju once again. We decided to collaborate if we came across a good story, and that is how Family Pack happened. It is a complete family entertainer with a fresh angle in the storyline,” he said.
The actor thanked producers Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Yelamanchili for their support. He also praised director Ram Abbaraju, art director Brahma Kadali and cinematographer Yuvaraj for their contributions. “Everyone has done an excellent job, and the film has come together because of the outstanding teamwork,” he said.
Talking about the teaser, Sree Vishnu said the fun element and dialogues had come out particularly well. “The fun factor in the film has come out extremely well, and the dialogues are fantastic too. We wanted to collaborate again after Samajavaragamana, but we were waiting for the right story. When this subject came our way, we decided to go ahead with it,” he said.
He further revealed that the film has a fresh element that the makers have deliberately kept under wraps. “This is a complete family entertainer with a new angle. You won't find that aspect in the teaser or trailer. Audiences will truly enjoy it when they watch the film in theatres,” he added.
Sree Vishnu also had words of praise for the film's cast. “Sakshi has delivered a wonderful performance. Every film I have done with Sudarshan has been a hit, and I believe this one will be a hit too. Satya's comedy will be a major highlight, while Vennela Kishore's track is quite different and entertaining. Naresh garu also has a very strong character in the film,” he said.
The actor also spoke about Revanth, who played Bulliraju in Sankranthiki Vasthunnam and became popular with audiences through that character. Revath plays an important role in Family Pack as well. "Bulliraju will be seen alongside me throughout the film, and he has done a terrific job. We have packed the film with plenty of fun and entertainment. I request everyone to watch it with their families and enjoy the experience,” Sree Vishnu said.
Director Ram Abbaraju has continued his association with writers Bhanu Bhogavarapu and Nandu Savarigana for Family Pack, following their earlier collaborations. The film is expected to offer another dose of comedy and family entertainment from the team behind Samajavaragamana.