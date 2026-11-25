Vijay Antony also clarified that the third instalment will not have a storyline connected to the first film, even though the makers are retaining the franchise name. “There is no connection between the first film and this one, but we want to use the franchise. The content is completely different. Just as the stories of Spider-Man and Superman are different, this story will also be different,” he explained. “This Bichagadu 3 is going to be the highest budget film in my career,” said Vijay Antony.