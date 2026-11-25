Actor Vijay Antony enjoys popularity among both Tamil and Telugu audiences. His film Pichaikkaran, which was released in Telugu as Bichagadu, became a huge success, making him a familiar name among Telugu moviegoers. Following that success, most of his films were released in Telugu as well, and some of them received a good response from audiences here.
The actor is currently in Hyderabad to promote his latest film, Nanna Kutty, the Telugu-dubbed version of his Tamil film Appa Kutty.
The Tamil version was released last week, while the Telugu version is set to hit screens this Friday. Explaining the delay in the Telugu release, Vijay Antony said, “I wanted to release the film simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu, but I couldn't get enough theatres in Telugu at that time. So, I am releasing it now.”
The actor revealed that the Tamil version received a good response, which encouraged him to bring the film to Telugu audiences. “Appa Kutty got a good response in Tamil, and that's why I am releasing it in Telugu,” he said.
Talking about his upcoming projects, Vijay Antony confirmed that he is working on Bichagadu 3 and has written the story for it. “My next film is Bichagadu 3. I am writing the story, and the shooting will begin next February and continue until October. We are planning to release the film towards the end of next year,” he said. Anand, who earlier directed his film Kodiyal Oruvan, will helm this project.
Vijay Antony also clarified that the third instalment will not have a storyline connected to the first film, even though the makers are retaining the franchise name. “There is no connection between the first film and this one, but we want to use the franchise. The content is completely different. Just as the stories of Spider-Man and Superman are different, this story will also be different,” he explained. “This Bichagadu 3 is going to be the highest budget film in my career,” said Vijay Antony.
When asked about filmmakers who feel that OTT platforms are now controlling theatrical release dates, Vijay Antony said he does not entirely agree with that view. “I have always believed that content is what matters. If the content is good, the film will perform well, and even the OTT business will be good,” he said.
He added that the right timing and luck also play an important role in a film's success. “In the case of Bichagadu, the mother sentiment, the luck factor and the timing all helped the film become a huge success,” he said.
The actor further pointed out that some of his films may not have performed as expected due to a lack of promotions or unsuitable release dates. “If some of my films had been released at the right time with proper promotions, they could have done well in Telugu too,” he added.
Talking about the kind of roles he has been choosing lately, Vijay Antony said that playing more mature characters is a conscious decision. “I am now 51, and I am choosing roles that suit my age,” he said. When asked if he would be seen in a typical commercial entertainer, the actor confirmed that he has one in the pipeline. “Yes, in the coming days, I will be doing a typical commercial film with all the essential commercial ingredients,” he added.