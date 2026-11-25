For the first time, actor Venkatesh and director Trivikram Srinivas joined hands for Adarsha Kutumbam – House No. 47 (AK47). The film was released in theatres on October 30, after several postponements. Suryadevara Radhakrishna produced it under his Haarika & Hassine Creations banner, with Srinidhi Shetty playing the female lead. Nivetha Pethuraj, Nara Rohith, Yuvina Parthavi, Rao Ramesh, Satya and several others played important roles.
Now, the film is all set to make its OTT debut. Adarsha Kutumbam – House No. 47 will start streaming on Netflix from November 27. The film received an average response at the box office. Although it featured Trivikram Srinivas’s trademark one-liners and punch dialogues, it failed to achieve major commercial success.
The film was postponed several times before finally arriving in theatres on October 30. Trivikram had earlier worked with Venkatesh on a few films as a writer, but this was the first time he directed the actor.
The story revolves around Chittibabu, played by Venkatesh, and his family. Srinidhi Shetty plays his wife, while Yuvina Parthavi plays their daughter Sampoorna and Raj Prajwal essays their son Sarwa. The middle-class family wins a lottery worth Rs 100 crore, changing their lives overnight. However, a gang from Bihar sets its sights on the family and hatches a plan to steal the money. When the gang members enter Chittibabu’s house, a series of unexpected events unfold, and they end up dead. Who is Chittibabu? What is his background, and what is his connection with the Bihar gang? These questions form the crux of the story.
Dimple Hayathi appeared in the special song Narayanamma, while Thaman S composed the music. However, the songs and background score turned out to be among the film’s weaker aspects. Apart from Telugu, the film will also be available on Netflix in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil.