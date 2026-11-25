The story revolves around Chittibabu, played by Venkatesh, and his family. Srinidhi Shetty plays his wife, while Yuvina Parthavi plays their daughter Sampoorna and Raj Prajwal essays their son Sarwa. The middle-class family wins a lottery worth Rs 100 crore, changing their lives overnight. However, a gang from Bihar sets its sights on the family and hatches a plan to steal the money. When the gang members enter Chittibabu’s house, a series of unexpected events unfold, and they end up dead. Who is Chittibabu? What is his background, and what is his connection with the Bihar gang? These questions form the crux of the story.