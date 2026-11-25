Vishwak Sen is finally enjoying the kind of success he has been waiting for over the past few years. His latest film, ENE Repeat, released last week and has given him a much-needed commercial break. The actor credits director Tharun Bhaskar for this success and says that Tharun is the hero of his life. At the film's success meet, he recalled his early days and the struggles he faced while trying to establish himself in the industry.
Vishwak said he joined Anupam Kher's Film School when he was studying Intermediate, at the age of 15. “I was struggling when I was 17. I attended several auditions, but I was rejected,” he recalled.
He said he eventually got an opportunity in a film, and the makers initially told him that he would play the lead role. “In the second month, they made me the second hero. In the third month, I became the third hero, and in the fourth month, I was made the fourth hero. I wanted to walk out of the project, but I decided to stay and complete it. Some issues came up, and I visited the film's office for nearly 20 days. Eventually, they told me that I was no longer part of the film,” recalled Vishwak Sen.
He then watched a Malayalam film that inspired him to make a film of his own. “Everything was ready, and the shooting was supposed to begin in 25 days. Around that time, I went for the audition of Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi. Tharun had not even finalised the title then, but I gave the audition. Even there, some people wanted me out of the project, and a fake email created a major issue in my life. During that difficult period, Tharun strongly believed in me. He pulled me up when I felt like I was sinking. Everyone knows how many films I have done since then. That was the first break I got, and later I directed Falaknuma Das on my own,” he recalled.
“The success of ENE Repeat has given me immense relief. We watched the film two days before its release, and we could see so many wonderful dynamics coming together in a single film. Tharun has brought our lives onto the screen,” said the actor.
Speaking further about Tharun, Vishwak described him as an honest person. “If a film isn't good, audiences have every right to judge us. That right belongs to them. The one thing about Tharun is that there is honesty in everything he does, and that honesty reflects in his films. Half of my success belongs to Tharun. Sometimes I feel I wouldn't be where I am today without him. The real hero of this film is Tharun, and he is also the hero of my life,” he said.
Talking about the film and its team, Vishwak praised music director Vivek Sagar, saying he had delivered music that felt like a rock band performance. “Shivathmika has given a wonderful performance. Priyadarshi garu, Tharun Kumar garu and all of us worked together like one incredible team,” he said.
“The film has reached this stage today because of producers Srujan and Sandeep. Their success gives me even more happiness. If they succeed, many more filmmakers like them will emerge,” said the actor.
Vishwak also said that the film's theatrical run has been fantastic. “The film has achieved break-even in the US and is expected to reach worldwide break-even soon. We will touch the ₹50-crore mark,” he said.