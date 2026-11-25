He then watched a Malayalam film that inspired him to make a film of his own. “Everything was ready, and the shooting was supposed to begin in 25 days. Around that time, I went for the audition of Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi. Tharun had not even finalised the title then, but I gave the audition. Even there, some people wanted me out of the project, and a fake email created a major issue in my life. During that difficult period, Tharun strongly believed in me. He pulled me up when I felt like I was sinking. Everyone knows how many films I have done since then. That was the first break I got, and later I directed Falaknuma Das on my own,” he recalled.