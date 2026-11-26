Andy Taylor, the original guitarist of the 1980s English new wave band Duran Duran, whose huge pop hits included “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “The Reflex” and “Rio” and were inextricably linked to the launch of MTV, has died. He was 65.

Taylor's death was confirmed by his family and bandmates in a statement posted on social media and Duran Duran's website.

“From the moment he arrived in Birmingham from the North East with a guitar and an unshakeable belief in what we could become, he brought an indelible fire and swagger to our music. His playing drove the songs that took us around the world, and with a dry wit that was matched only by his wonderfully unsentimental, no-nonsense outlook on life he kept us grounded and gave the band its edge through the extraordinary years that followed,” the band said.

On the night he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November 2022, Taylor revealed that he had been battling Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer for several years and was unable to attend.

“I would like to thank each of my brothers in this great band,” he wrote. “You can dream about what happened to us but to experience it, on one’s own terms, as mates, was beyond incredible.”

The two-time Grammy Award-winners had nine gold records and six platinum ones, with 20 Top 20 singles in the U.K. and 18 in the U.S. They were two-time Ivor Novello Award winners and are MTV Video Visionary Award recipients.

The band’s 1981 debut album “Duran Duran” had their first hit single, “Planet Earth,” but it was “Rio” that transformed them into trans-Atlantic stars. The Rock Hall explained their appeal this way: “They were new wave outsiders who became music video stars — ‘Tiger Beat’ fashion pinups who rocked arenas.”