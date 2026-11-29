NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Arjun Sarja is set to direct a film based on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

The film is produced by Anup Mohan under the banner Presidential Movies International.

The puja ceremony was held on Saturday in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Theerth Kshetra in Ayodhya, according to a press release.

The makers also shared a series of pictures from the ceremony on the Instagram handle.

The film revolves around the events surrounding the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

The Pahalgam attack took place in April 2025 and resulted in killing of 26 people.

In response, India launched Operation Sindoor which resulted in strikes on nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

The screenplay for the film has been penned by Major Vijay Bhargav, who brings a distinctive perspective to the project.

Drawing upon his military background and understanding of the realities of service, sacrifice and national security, he brings a deeply grounded approach to a story which demands both authenticity and emotional depth.

The film is planned to be made in nine languages.