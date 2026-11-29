WASHINGTON: Mike Love, the singer and songwriter who co-founded the legendary American rock band The Beach Boys, died at the age of 85. Known for songs such as ‘California Girls’, ‘Fun, Fun, Fun’ and ‘Kokomo’, Love was one of the key voices behind the band’s success.

Love died on Saturday, his publicist Katie Altman confirmed to NBC4. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, paramedics and sheriff’s deputies responded to a medical emergency at a home in Malibu.

According to PEOPLE, confirming his death, Altman said in a statement, “With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family. An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians. We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans.”

The singer's death comes months after he drew attention during a live performance in Cincinnati in October, where he appeared frail on stage. His longtime friend John Stamos also shared a post about his health before a show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Recalling his 41-year association with Love, Stamos, as per The Hollywood Reporter, said, “I’ve played with Mike for 41 years. I never imagined how deeply it would affect me to see someone larger than life face something so human and fragile.”