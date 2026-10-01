Lindsay Lohan and Henry Golding to lead Return to You

Lindsay Lohan and Henry Golding are set to headline Netflix’s upcoming romantic film Return to You. Lohan will also produce the film, which will be directed by Mark Waters, who previously collaborated with her on Mean Girls and Freaky Friday.
Written by Eric Champnella, Return to You is set in 2008 and follows a powerful but lonely female attorney (Lohan) who accidentally receives an emotional DVD intended for a dying woman’s husband (Golding). Using the clues in the recording, she sets out to find him.
Brad Krevoy, who produced Lohan’s Netflix films Falling for Christmas and Irish Wish, will also co-produce Return to You.
Lohan was last seen in Freakier Friday, reprising her role as Anna Coleman. She is also set to star in and executive produce Hulu’s upcoming limited series Count My Lies.
Golding’s recent credits include Another Simple Favor, The Old Guard 2 and the second season of Nine Perfect Strangers.