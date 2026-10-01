Vinod Kapri’s Pyre gets a release date

Shot entirely in the Uttarakhand mountains, Pyre combines the grandeur of the Himalayas with an intimate portrait of a changing family landscape. The film marks the debut for its lead cast Padam Singh Kapri (80) and Heera Devi (70), who hail from Uttarakhand and had never faced a camera before this film. Padam Singh is a retired Army man, while Heera Devi is a homemaker and former dancer.