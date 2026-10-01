Vinod Kapri’s Pyre gets a release date

Pyre, the upcoming film by National Award winning filmmaker Vinod Kapri got a release date on Monday. Produced by Vinod, Suresh Joshi and Arindra Rai Chaudhuri, Pyre will release on October 23.
Set in a remote village in the Kumaon Himalayas, the film tells the story of an ageing couple Padam and Tulsi whose lives revolve around their home, their memories and each other, as they quietly wait for their children, who have moved away in search of better opportunities.
Shot entirely in the Uttarakhand mountains, Pyre combines the grandeur of the Himalayas with an intimate portrait of a changing family landscape. The film marks the debut for its lead cast Padam Singh Kapri (80) and Heera Devi (70), who hail from Uttarakhand and had never faced a camera before this film. Padam Singh is a retired Army man, while Heera Devi is a homemaker and former dancer.
Speaking about the film, Vinod Kapri said: “I wanted to tell this story through two people who had lived that life themselves. Finding Padam Singh ji and Heera Devi ji was extraordinary. Their relationship, silences and emotions brought a truth to the screen that conventional actors could never have recreated.”
What also makes the film unique is the presence of two veterans — acclaimed composer Mychael Danna, known for Little Miss Sunshine, Monsoon Wedding, Life of Pi and Moneyball and legendary lyricist Gulzar — who have collaborated to compose the soundtrack for the film.
Pyre began its international journey with its World Premiere at the 28th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, where it won the PÖFF Best Film Audience Award. Since then, the film has screened at many prestigious film festivals, including the 49th São Paulo International Film Festival, 44th Cambridge Film Festival, 35th Bath Film Festival, 43rd Fajr International Film Festival and 30th International Film Festival of Kerala.
The film has also won 18 international awards so far, including 15 Best Film Awards. It has also received Best Director awards in Serbia and Boston, along with major recognitions for music, cinematography and sound.
Pyre will be distributed theatrically by Cinépolis, which has previously distributed Hanuman Ansh.