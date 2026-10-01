Director Arjun Kola: Tatvam will give a thrilling experience

Tatvam feels like an accomplishment for Arjun and is okay with handling the uncertainty of the industry. “I haven’t signed a second film yet. I wanted to make a film, and I did it with Tatvam,” he says, as he also opens up about his web series idea. “I have another idea titled Dwarapudi Days, set against the backdrop of the Godavari region and inspired by the nostalgic feel of Malgudi Days. It will be a completely emotional story and is suitable for a web series.” Before concluding, he also elaborates on other story ideas he has but awaits Tatvam’s release and takes it one step at a time. “I wanted to tell a story that brings together three generations — people from the 80s, 90s and Gen Z. But I have to wait and see how this film releases and then decide what to do next,” he signs off.