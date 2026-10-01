Dashvika: Film industry is not as bad as people perceive it to be

Recently, several small films have become big successes, and the makers of Tatvam are confident that their film will find its audience when it hits the screens on October 2. Directed by Arjun Kola, the film is backed by Vamsi Seemakurthi and Swetha Pasupulate under their Trayathi Ishani Creations and SK Productions banners, respectively. The film, which stars Dinesh Raj in the lead, also marks the debut of Dashvika K.
Dashvika hails from Visakhapatnam and has completed her degree in Biotechnology. “I wanted to become an actor from my childhood, but my parents asked me to complete my education first. When I was looking for an opportunity, I auditioned for Tatvam and got selected,” says Dashvika, who has previously starred alongside Vijay Deverakonda in an advertisement.
She also trained under Mahathi Bikshu, and had additional training for her role in Tatvam. “Though the trailer showcases some grey elements in my character, I'm sure the audience will like it. The film is not a horror film, but a thriller with a lot of suspense elements,” she says.
Dashvika shares that she felt lucky to get a performance-oriented role in her debut film. “My role is very interesting, and there are a lot of emotions to showcase. The story is set against a village backdrop. I play a soft and kind-hearted girl who supports the protagonist. Personally, I am also a shy person, and that helped me connect with my character,” says the actor.
When asked about the negative perception surrounding the film industry and whether it made her hesitant to enter the field, Dashvika admitted she was initially scared. “Yes, I was quite tense before entering the industry, but I eventually understood that we have to manage things and grow in whichever field we choose. In my case, everything went quite smoothly, and the film industry is not as bad as people outside perceive it to be,” says Dashvika.
Saying Chetan Bharadwaj’s music would be one of the highlights of the film, Dashvika adds that the makers were initially worried about whether audiences would accept the title Tatvam. “Initially, the makers wondered whether the audience would receive the title well. But we received very positive feedback from everyone. After October 2, everyone will definitely say that the film is as different as its title,” says Dashvika.
Talking about her upcoming projects, Dashvika revealed that she has signed a Tamil film that will begin in November. “I am also currently in discussions for a few Telugu projects."