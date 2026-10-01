Trivikram Srinivas: I wrote my first dialogue for Venkatesh garu in Pavithra Bandham

Director Trivikram Srinivas worked as a writer for several films, including a few of Venkatesh’s movies. Interestingly, after turning director, he did not get an opportunity to work with Venkatesh until now. The upcoming Aadarsha Kutumbam – AK 47 marks their first collaboration as a director and hero. Srinidhi Shetty is playing the female lead, while Suryadevara Radhakrishna (Chinababu) is producing the film under his Haarika & Hassine Creations banner. The film is slated to hit the screens on October 9.