Trivikram Srinivas: I wrote my first dialogue for Venkatesh garu in Pavithra Bandham

Director Trivikram Srinivas worked as a writer for several films, including a few of Venkatesh’s movies. Interestingly, after turning director, he did not get an opportunity to work with Venkatesh until now. The upcoming Aadarsha Kutumbam – AK 47 marks their first collaboration as a director and hero. Srinidhi Shetty is playing the female lead, while Suryadevara Radhakrishna (Chinababu) is producing the film under his Haarika & Hassine Creations banner. The film is slated to hit the screens on October 9.
The song Narayanamma from the film was unveiled at a function in Hyderabad on Sunday evening. On the occasion, Trivikram Srinivas recalled his early days as a writer and his association with Venkatesh.
“Like many of you, Venkatesh garu is my favourite hero. When I entered the industry, I wrote my first dialogue for Venkatesh garu in Pavithra Bandham, directed by Muthyala Subbaiah garu,” recalled Trivikram Srinivas.
The film was released in 1996, with Soundarya as the female lead, and went on to become a huge hit. “At that time, Venkatesh garu didn’t know me because I hadn’t met him. But he told director Muthyala Subbaiah garu about me, saying that this young boy was writing well. Later, I worked with Venkatesh garu on Pellchesukundam,” said Trivikram.
Pellchesukundam was also directed by Muthyala Subbaiah, with Venkatesh and Soundarya playing the lead pair.
“When I went to narrate the story of Nuvvu Naku Nachav to Venkatesh garu, I met him and told him how he had enquired about me earlier. He remembered me. My journey started with Venkatesh garu, and I will always be grateful to him,” recalled Trivikram Srinivas.
After several years, Trivikram made his directorial debut with Nuvve Nuvve and went on to direct several successful films. He also established himself as a writer with his own distinctive style. Now, he is directing Venkatesh in Aadarsha Kutumbam – AK 47, with Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead.
“Though Venkatesh garu and I are very close, I still feel a little nervous around him. I think that comes from the affection and respect I have for him. Even after doing so many films, he continues to show the same passion for cinema,” said Trivikram Srinivas.
“After 76 films, he still worries about the film. Once he commits to a film, he wants to complete it on time. He even completed his dubbing yesterday despite not being well. That shows his passion for cinema,” said Trivikram about Venkatesh.
The director also thanked Dimple Hayathi for doing the special song Narayanamma. “At the time of shooting, you were not well, but you completed the song with passion. I don’t want to work with you only for a song. I want to work with you in a film in a big role in the coming days,” said Trivikram to Dimple Hayathi.
The director further said that music composer Thaman and lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry are like family to him and that there was no need to say much about them. “Let us meet in theatres on October 9. I hope everyone likes the film, and I sincerely wish that you all enjoy it,” said the director.