Zarina Wahab to play Zubaida in Puri Jagannadh’s Slum Dog; character look out

Director Puri Jagannadh is coming up with Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road, starring Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. Samyuktha is playing the female lead, while Tabu, Duniya Vijay, VTV Ganesh and Brahmaji are playing important roles. Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur are producing the film under their Puri Connects banner in association with JB Narayana Rao Kondrolla’s JB Motion Pictures.
The makers had earlier unveiled a teaser and the looks of Vijay Sethupathi, Tabu and others from the film, which received a positive response. The film was announced last March and its shooting has also been completed. The team also held an event in Chennai some time ago, but the makers are yet to announce the release date.
Now, veteran actress Zarina Wahab has also been revealed to be playing an important role in the film. The makers have introduced her character as Zubaida and unveiled her first look along with the tagline, “A heart filled with love, a life filled with struggles.”
Samyuktha is playing the female lead, while Tabu will be seen in a powerful role. Duniya Vijay will appear in a character with negative shades. Brahmaji and VTV Ganesh are playing other important roles. Sam K Naidu is handling the cinematography, while Harshavardhan Rameshwar is composing the music. Santhosh Noojilla is the editor.
The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on a pan-India scale.
Puri Jagannadh’s previous film Liger, which featured Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, was released on August 25, 2022, and failed to meet expectations at the box office. After a long gap, Puri Jagannadh is now coming up with Slum Dog, and the director is pinning his hopes on this Vijay Sethupathi-starrer.