Teja Sajja to host The Traitors Telugu on Prime Video

Young actor Teja Sajja is all set to make his debut as a reality show host. The actor, who became an overnight star with the success of Hanu-Man and followed it up with Mirai, will now host The Traitors Telugu, which is set to stream on Prime Video from October 15. Prime Video is bringing the Telugu adaptation of the internationally acclaimed global franchise The Traitors following the phenomenal response for two seasons of The Traitors Hindi.