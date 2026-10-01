Teja Sajja to host The Traitors Telugu on Prime Video

Young actor Teja Sajja is all set to make his debut as a reality show host. The actor, who became an overnight star with the success of Hanu-Man and followed it up with Mirai, will now host The Traitors Telugu, which is set to stream on Prime Video from October 15. Prime Video is bringing the Telugu adaptation of the internationally acclaimed global franchise The Traitors following the phenomenal response for two seasons of The Traitors Hindi.
The 10-episode series will stream over four weeks, with new episodes dropping every Thursday at 12 pm. On Tuesday, Prime Video announced that The Traitors Telugu, its new unscripted Original, will premiere on October 15, 2026. The show is described as an intriguing game of deception, mind games and high-stakes drama.
Produced by SOL Productions, the series brings the award-winning format to Telugu audiences for the first time following the phenomenal response to its Hindi adaptation.
Teja Sajja will host the 10-episode series, which brings together 20 personalities from different walks of life. They will enter a game where trust can be a strength one moment and a weakness the next. Teja brings his own spontaneity and energy to the series, giving the Telugu edition a distinctive identity.
The Traitors Telugu will stream in Telugu with English subtitles over four weeks, exclusively on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping every Thursday at 12 pm.
The announcement glimpse features Teja Sajja explaining the show’s format in an intense and intriguing manner. With The Traitors now making its Telugu debut, the rules of the game remain familiar, but everything else is up for grabs.
“The Traitors Telugu is a truly exciting and disruptive show in the unscripted space, with its focus on mind games and strategy that creates deep engagement,” said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios India.
He further added that following two highly successful seasons in Hindi, he is delighted to expand the franchise into Telugu. “Teja Sajja is an exciting choice to lead this edition, and his charisma, spontaneity and natural connection with audiences bring a distinct flavour to the show,” said Nikhil.