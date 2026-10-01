Jr NTR: Fahadh Faasil sir is my favourite actor

When he spoke about producer Karthikeya, Jr NTR became emotional and recalled the time of his debut film Ninnu Choodalani. “Late Ramoji Rao garu produced it, and late VR Pratap directed my debut film. The opening ceremony was held at Ramoji Film City. My mother usually didn’t come out much, so she didn’t come. My father told me, ‘If you fall down, you have to stand on your own.’ So, I went alone for the opening of my debut film. That day, I felt a bit sad because I thought I was alone. There was no one to encourage me or say a few strong words to me. Maybe God and nature listened to my words and gave me Jakkanna (SS Rajamouli) and the Keeravani garu family. From there, many people became a part of my family,” said Jr NTR.