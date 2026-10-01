Jr NTR: Fahadh Faasil sir is my favourite actor

The pre-release event of Don’t Trouble the Trouble turned emotional for many, including producer Karthikeya and his family, and especially the special guest, Jr NTR. Everyone knows about Jr NTR’s close association with the Rajamouli family, which goes back nearly 25 years to Rajamouli’s directorial debut Student No. 1, which featured Jr NTR in the lead role. For the Don’t Trouble the Trouble event, Jr NTR attended as the special guest and spoke about his association with the family. He also gave an update about his upcoming film Dragon.
The actor recently underwent shoulder surgery and had to take a break from the shooting of Dragon. “I recovered well and I will start shooting soon for Dragon. The film will release as we announced, and there are no delays in the release,” said Jr NTR while giving an update about his upcoming film.
Jr NTR then spoke about Fahadh Faasil and recalled watching his films during the Covid period. “During Covid, we all faced so many difficulties. It was the toughest time, and so many people lost their loved ones. During that big calamity, there was slowly one talent entering our homes, and that was none other than Fahadh sir,” said Jr NTR.
He added that he first watched Fahadh’s Bangalore Days. “I watched his film Bangalore Days, and since then, my journey of watching Fahadh sir’s acting started. There are only a few actors whom I really like, and Fahadh sir is the first actor on that list. I am honoured to share the stage with you,” said Jr NTR.
He further added that Fahadh has been a big inspiration to him as an actor. “I look up to you as an actor and as my brother. I am happy that I am standing alongside you, and you are one of the proudest actors that India has today,” said Jr NTR.
Jr NTR also said that Fahadh is making his Telugu debut as a lead actor with Don’t Trouble the Trouble. “This is going to be a memorable one for him, and I pray to God that this film will be a huge success,” said the actor.
Talking about director Sashank Eleti, Jr NTR revealed that he worked as an associate director with Chandu (Chandrasekhar Yeleti). “Generally, people keep changing their paths when they don’t get what they want. But Sashank wanted to become a director from the beginning, and today he has become a director. He has clarity and passion for cinema, and one can see that through Don’t Trouble the Trouble. I wish all of you to support him and this film,” said Jr NTR.
When he spoke about producer Karthikeya, Jr NTR became emotional and recalled the time of his debut film Ninnu Choodalani. “Late Ramoji Rao garu produced it, and late VR Pratap directed my debut film. The opening ceremony was held at Ramoji Film City. My mother usually didn’t come out much, so she didn’t come. My father told me, ‘If you fall down, you have to stand on your own.’ So, I went alone for the opening of my debut film. That day, I felt a bit sad because I thought I was alone. There was no one to encourage me or say a few strong words to me. Maybe God and nature listened to my words and gave me Jakkanna (SS Rajamouli) and the Keeravani garu family. From there, many people became a part of my family,” said Jr NTR.
The actor also recalled working on Student No. 1 with SS Rajamouli. “I was 17 when I did Student No. 1, and Karthikeya was around nine. He has always been my younger brother. If I have a brother, it is Karthikeya, and no one else gets a chance,” said Jr NTR.
He also revealed how Karthikeya stood by him during difficult times. “At one point, my films were not doing well, and I didn’t know what to do. Like all of you, Karthikeya also stood by me and supported me. He is behind my smiles, and whenever I got emotional, he stood by me. He is also a pillar of strength for SS Rajamouli in films like RRR and Baahubali. Whatever Rajamouli did, Karthikeya’s involvement is there,” said Jr NTR.
Recalling the days of Student No. 1, Jr NTR said he never imagined that Karthikeya would one day become a producer. “When we did Student No. 1, I never imagined that Karthikeya would become a producer. But today, he has turned producer with Don’t Trouble the Trouble. Just as you all supported me, please support my brother Karthikeya,” said Jr NTR.