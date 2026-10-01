Source: Ashok Selvan to play antagonist in Nagarjuna’s King100

Tabu is playing one of the key roles in the film, marking her reunion with Nagarjuna after a long gap. The duo’s first film together, Ninne Pelladatha, was a huge hit, and they were last seen together in Avida Maa Avide, which was released in 1998. After nearly 28 years, Nagarjuna and Tabu are set to share the screen again with King100. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music, while the makers have already announced December 24 as the release date.