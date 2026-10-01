Source: Ashok Selvan to play antagonist in Nagarjuna’s King100

Nagarjuna Akkineni is gearing up for his prestigious 100th film, titled King100. Among the third-generation actors of Telugu cinema, after NTR, ANR, Krishna, Sobhan Babu and Krishnam Raju, only a few have reached the 100-film milestone. Chiranjeevi has already crossed the mark, while Balakrishna too has completed 100 films. Now, Nagarjuna is all set to achieve the feat with King100. Venkatesh is another actor from this generation who has completed nearly 75 films.
King100 is produced by Nagarjuna’s home banner Annapurna Studios and directed by Tamil filmmaker Ra Karthik. The film is an action entertainer, and the makers unveiled its glimpse on the occasion of Nagarjuna’s birthday in August. From the beginning, the film was promoted as King100, and the makers have now officially locked the title.
Tabu is playing one of the key roles in the film, marking her reunion with Nagarjuna after a long gap. The duo’s first film together, Ninne Pelladatha, was a huge hit, and they were last seen together in Avida Maa Avide, which was released in 1998. After nearly 28 years, Nagarjuna and Tabu are set to share the screen again with King100. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music, while the makers have already announced December 24 as the release date.
Now, the latest update about the film is that Tamil actor Ashok Selvan is set to play the main antagonist. A source from Nagarjuna’s team confirmed that Ashok Selvan has already started shooting for the film and will be seen as the main villain opposite Nagarjuna.
Ashok Selvan is known for films such as Soodhu Kavvum, Pizza II: Villa, Thegidi, Oh My Kadavule and Por Thozhil. According to the source, the makers are planning to release King100 in both Telugu and Tamil, which is why they brought on board a Tamil actor for the antagonist’s role.
Nagarjuna recently appeared in the Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie, where he played an antagonist. He is now coming up with King100, which is a prestigious project in his career as it marks his 100th film. Given the milestone, the actor is leaving no stone unturned to make the film a special one.