The Paradise Movie Review: Mindless action, predictable narration and no emotion

The story revolves around a tribe called the Savaris, consisting of nearly 5,000 people who settled in a place called Paradise in Secunderabad. They fight for recognition and identity but do not receive basic government benefits such as medical facilities and education. The people outside the community do not help them because of Shikanja Malik (Mohan Babu), whose family has been ruling the place and treating the Savaris as slaves and untouchables. Anyone who revolts against the Malik family is brutally killed. Sammakka (Sonali Kulkarni) gives birth to Jadal (Nani), who revolts against Malik as a child and ends up in jail. He returns after serving 14 years but hates his mother because of what he believes was her wrongdoing. An incident makes Jadal realise the truth about his mother and the sacrifices she made for him.