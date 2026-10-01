Anumana Pakshi Movie Review: This film tests patience

Comedy can make actors stand out when it works, but unfortunately, that does not happen here. As a result, the efforts of the cast go largely unrewarded. Rag Mayur has acted in a few films earlier, but this is his first film as a lead actor. Unfortunately, he does not seem ready to carry a film on his shoulders yet. However, he cannot be blamed entirely, as he, along with several other actors in the film, has been handed a raw deal from the script. Senior actor Ajay is wasted in the film, while Brahmaji’s comic track also fails to sparkle. The female lead appears only before the interval, and her role is quite limited, though she does her part well. Raashi, Prince Cecil, and the other actors also fail to get scenes that make a real impact.