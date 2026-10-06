Jack O'Connell, Odessa A'zion to star in The End of the World as We Know It

Actors Jack O'Connell (Sinners) and Odessa A'zion (Marty Supreme) are set to play leads in The End of the World as We Know It. The Studiocanal film marks the feature debut of shortfilm director duo Ross White and Tom Berkeley. The duo have bagged Oscar and BAFTA for their short An Irish Goodbye.
In the film, O'Connell and A'zion are playing a pair of star-crossed loners who bump on each other on an epic pilgrimage to convince and prove that the earth is flat. The film is set to enter production in Canada this November.
Speaking about the upcoming film, Berkeley and White said, "The End of the World as We Know It is a story we discovered hiding in the strangest of places. We feel intensely lucky to have the inimitable Jack O'Connell and Odessa A'zion." The duo shared that the story spoke "profoundly" to the search for "meaning, belonging and love in an increasingly disparate world."
Tasting back-to-back successes with Sinners, 28 Years Later and 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, O'Connell's upcoming films include John Krasinski's A Quiet Place Part III and Godzilla x Kong: Supernova. His Ink, directed by Danny Boyle, is set for releases in US and the UK in this December and January, 2027, respectively.
Following the big break in the 2025 film Marty Supreme, A'zion is starring in the main role in HBO series I Love LA. Her upcoming films include Closing Night and Fonda.