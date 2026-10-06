Bandish Bandits actor Shreyaa Chaudhry joins Ayushmann Khurrana in Mupapa

In another significant career development, Shreyaa has also been signed for exclusive management by YRF Talent, marking a new chapter in her professional journey. She now joins the talent management arm of Yash Raj Films, which represents an impressive roster of established stars and some of the most promising names from the new generation, including Rani Mukerji, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonam Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Sharvari, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, among others.