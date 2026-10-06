Bandish Bandits actor Shreyaa Chaudhry joins Ayushmann Khurrana in Mupapa

Actor Shreyaa Chaudhry, known for her performance in the Prime Video series Bandish Bandits, will be sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana in his upcoming film Mupapa.
Directed by Sameer Saxena, the movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 19, 2027.
In another significant career development, Shreyaa has also been signed for exclusive management by YRF Talent, marking a new chapter in her professional journey. She now joins the talent management arm of Yash Raj Films, which represents an impressive roster of established stars and some of the most promising names from the new generation, including Rani Mukerji, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonam Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Sharvari, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, among others.
Although plot and cast details about the film are kept under wraps, Mupapa is expected to be a “genre-bending theatrical film and it will deliver an incredibly new visual experience for people in theatres,” as per a previous press note by the makers.
Mupapa is produced by Akshaye Widhani (CEO, Yash Raj Films) and Posham Pa Pictures, the banner Sameer co-founded with Biswapati Sarkar, Saurabh Khanna and Amit Golani. The film marks the first theatrical collaboration between the studio and the production house.
Ayushmann is also gearing up for Udta Teer, a spy-comedy scheduled to release on October 23.