Mahima Nambiar: I only do roles that challenge me

When asked about her name, Mahima revealed that it is her screen name. “My real name is Gopika, and it was changed to Mahima. I did my first Tamil film, and Prabhu Solomon sir said that Gopika did not suit me, so he changed it to Mahima based on numerology. I added my surname to it. I had no idea that my name would be changed. It was my debut film, everything was new to me, and I just said okay,” says the actor, who is now busy across all four South Indian industries and often has to travel from one city to another. “Travelling is not a problem for me. I still live in Kasaragod, and not in a big city. I travel from my hometown to Kochi for film shoots, even when I work in Malayalam. So, travelling isn't a new thing. If I worked in the North, there might be some cultural differences, but till now, I haven’t felt any difference in the South.”