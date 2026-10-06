Anurag Kashyap on board in Chiranjeevi’s Kaaka

Popular Bollywood director and writer Anurag Kashyap is currently busy with acting assignments in the South. He recently made his Telugu debut with Adivi Sesh’s The Dacoit and has now landed another pivotal role in Chiranjeevi’s Kaaka. The makers officially announced Anurag’s addition to the cast on Monday.
Chiranjeevi and director Bobby Kolli have reunited for the high-voltage entertainer Kaaka after delivering the blockbuster Waltair Veerayya. The film is being mounted on a grand scale by producer Venkat K Narayana under the KVN Productions banner and has already generated considerable curiosity. The title glimpse, unveiled on Chiranjeevi’s birthday, showcased the actor in two contrasting shades and created tremendous buzz.
The latest update is that Bollywood filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap has joined the cast of Kaaka, playing a pivotal role in the film. The makers officially announced his addition on Monday by sharing a picture of director Bobby Kolli explaining a scene to Anurag, who can be seen listening with complete concentration. His presence adds another interesting element to the film and has further raised curiosity around Kaaka.
The production of Kaaka is currently underway in Hyderabad, with Anurag Kashyap participating in the shoot along with the other lead actors. Anaswara Rajan is playing a prominent role in the movie, and her first look was unveiled on the occasion of her birthday. She is being introduced as the “Heart of Kaaka,” with her character named Ammulu Paapa.
S Thaman is composing the music, while Vijay Karthik Kannan is handling the cinematography. Avinash Kolla is the production designer, and Antony L Ruben is the editor. Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy have penned the screenplay, with additional writing by Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri. Bhanu-Nandu are providing the dialogues.
Kaaka is scheduled to arrive in theatres worldwide on January 13, 2027, as a grand Sankranthi release.