Kiran Abbavaram’s directorial debut titled Reality, locks release date

Kiran Abbavaram is moving ahead with one film after another, and he is now making his directorial debut with his upcoming project. On Monday, the makers announced the title of the film along with its release date. It is one of the most ambitious projects in Kiran Abbavaram’s career, as he is taking on multiple responsibilities for the film.
Kiran has taken complete creative charge of the project, handling the story, screenplay and direction while also playing the lead role. Made on the biggest budget of his career so far, the film is produced by Sudhakar Chaganti under the Joy Films banner, with Suresh Yerra as co-producer.
The shoot is nearing completion, and the team is currently filming in Machilipatnam. The makers had earlier grabbed attention with a quirky first-look announcement, followed by a behind-the-scenes video that offered a glimpse into the lively atmosphere on the sets. Today, the team unveiled a glimpse to officially announce the film’s title.
Kiran plays Anandam, who runs Anandam Hotel with great dedication. He takes immense pride in his work, finding happiness in serving food to people and cherishing the simple joys of life. The story is said to resonate with middle-class families and reflect real-life emotions and ground realities. The title Reality appears to be a fitting choice for the film and its theme.
Devika Bhat plays the female lead, while the film also features Sharat Kumar, Sai Kumar, Rohini, Annapurnamma and Sudharshan in pivotal roles.
Viswas Daniel is the cinematographer, while Bheems Ceciroleo is composing the music. The Bhaja Govindam track has been used cleverly in the background of the glimpse. Sudheer Macharla is the production designer, Santhosh Naidu handles the editing, and Rajesh Kamarsu is the costume designer.
The makers have announced that Reality will arrive in theatres on December 25, 2026, as a Christmas release.