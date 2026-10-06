Venkatesh and Trivikram combination AK47 postponed again

The producer also addressed the discussions on social media regarding the content released from the film so far. He said the team wants to deliver the film with high technical standards and does not want to compromise despite the comments and reactions online.“There is a lot being discussed on social media about the clarity of the content that has been released so far. We want to make the film with high quality. We are seeing the comments on social media, and for that, we need some more time. We don’t want to compromise,” said Naga Vamsi.