Venkatesh and Trivikram combination AK47 postponed again

The much-awaited Venkatesh and Trivikram combination Adarsha Kutumbam - AK 47 has been postponed once again. The film was scheduled to hit the screens on October 9, but the makers have now decided to postpone the release indefinitely.
Producer Naga Vamsi confirmed the postponement during a media conference and said that the new release date will be announced soon. “Venkatesh garu and Suresh Babu garu are abroad, and once they return to India, we will discuss it with them and announce the date,” said Naga Vamsi.
When asked about the reason behind the postponement, Naga Vamsi said that the film has completed all its work. However, the team does not want to rush the release and wants to ensure that the film meets their technical expectations.
“The film has completed everything. But we want to make a good film, and the film has to do something technically. So, we decided not to hurry and want to take some more time before releasing it,” said Naga Vamsi.
He also admitted that the team had confirmed the October 9 release date just three days ago. However, due to the current circumstances, they had no other option but to postpone the film.
“I agree that we confirmed October 9 three days ago. But because of the circumstances, there is no other option. We have to release the copy abroad on Monday, but that is not possible, so we decided to postpone it,” he said.
The producer also addressed the discussions on social media regarding the content released from the film so far. He said the team wants to deliver the film with high technical standards and does not want to compromise despite the comments and reactions online.“There is a lot being discussed on social media about the clarity of the content that has been released so far. We want to make the film with high quality. We are seeing the comments on social media, and for that, we need some more time. We don’t want to compromise,” said Naga Vamsi.
He also clarified that there is no issue from the OTT side and said he is in constant touch with the digital streaming partners regarding the release date.
“I am in touch with the OTT people, and there is no problem from their side. I am also discussing the release date with them. Once Venkatesh garu returns to India, we will announce the release date,” said Naga Vamsi.
This is not the first time Adarsha Kutumbam - AK 47 has postponed its release. The film was initially scheduled to arrive in August and was later pushed to October 9. With the latest announcement, the film has now been postponed indefinitely, with the new release date expected to be announced soon.