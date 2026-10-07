Alejandro G Inarritu and Tom Cruise: Framing Digger

Speaking about the first time he flirted with the idea of shooting a film in VistaVision, director Inarritu says, “When I started testing the VistaVision in 2020 for my film Bardo, I realised VistaVision requires a lot of light, especially at the aperture that I wanted to shoot. How the colors behave, how things feel very different. There’s something that is almost indescribable in the end product.” The auteur, who gained prominence for his signature visual language, breaks down the nuances behind the VistaVision. “For the last 15 years, I’ve fallen in love with the depth of field. I love films that feel like paintings, where there’s a foreground, a middle ground, and a background, and they are all dancing and revealing different layers, giving you context. A face tells you who someone is, but a room tells you why. VistaVision gave us an extraordinary amount of information; I wanted everything in focus so the audience can choose where to look, where to wander, and ultimately get lost in the painting.”