Maude Apatow, Mike Faist join The Maid of Orleans

Actors Maude Apatow and Mike Faist will star in The Maid of Orleans, directed by Sarah Elizabeth Mintz. She has also penned the script for the film, which is expected to be a follow-up to Good Girl Jane. She is producing the film, along with Shuli Harel and Jeff David. Mintz made her directorial debut with Good Girl Jane (2022), developed from her short film of the same name. The film starred Rain Spencer, Patrick Gibson, and Andie MacDowell.