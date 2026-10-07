Maude Apatow, Mike Faist join The Maid of Orleans

Actors Maude Apatow and Mike Faist will star in The Maid of Orleans, directed by Sarah Elizabeth Mintz. She has also penned the script for the film, which is expected to be a follow-up to Good Girl Jane. She is producing the film, along with Shuli Harel and Jeff David. Mintz made her directorial debut with Good Girl Jane (2022), developed from her short film of the same name. The film starred Rain Spencer, Patrick Gibson, and Andie MacDowell.
With the shoot set to commence soon, the film follows a young woman who navigates her new job assisting a talented, yet complicated filmmaker, who is working on a French film on Joan of Arc.
Popular for her Lexi Howard in the recently concluded series Euphoria, Apatow has to her credits This Is 40, Knocked Up, Assassination Nation, Funny People, and The King of Staten Island.
Faist, whose last feature was Challengers, will be seen in the series East of Eden, opposite Florence Pugh. Zoe Kazan helms the historical drama.