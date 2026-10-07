Half's actor Aiswarya Raj: The action comes from pure rage

Aiswarya: This is my second feature film. I did Officer on Duty with Kunchacko Boban, a crime investigation thriller where I played the villain. From that to jumping to this was really huge for me. I've only watched these kinds of movies in Hollywood. It took me a lot of time to understand how this works and to get into it, especially the physical aspect of it. I had never done action before. Throwing punches might seem easy but to do them with the choreography, to follow the rhythm and to coordinate with everyone was the hardest part. You have to know when to duck, when to react, how to react, and make it look realistic. Samjad wanted it to be as though the viewers were watching it right in front of their eyes. It had to be raw, with no artificiality to it. You don't see much martial arts. It's more animalistic. It comes from pure rage. My character, Ivy, is a person who's not able to speak and communicate. I'm not verbal, I don't have any dialogues. Only way I could bring out that rage, that weight, that burden inside me was through action, through physicality.