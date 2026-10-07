Kumaran Thangarajan on exit from Bigg Boss Tamil 10: 'Observation is paramount for playing the long game'

Navigating the Bigg Boss journey is not easy, where every move, glance, word, and even the slightest expression comes under immense scrutiny. Few leave the show with their heads held high. Few exceptions exist, and one shining example is actor Kumaran Thangarajan, the latest to exit the tenth season of the Tamil reality show. "Many weren't sure if I could handle being inside the house. But I knew there was space for people like me who like to observe the happenings, instead of just reacting to everything," says Kumaran, who walked out of the show after deciding to take a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh.
While the housemates and even the audience pegged him as a silent contestant who wasn't contributing much inside the house, their opinions changed over the past week. Many understood what he brought to the table, and a wave of support came his way as he took on the much louder contestants on this show, including Lakshmipriya. "I know the audience took some time to accept me for who I am. I was constantly progressing every week, and I knew when to have my voice heard," says Kumaran, who doesn't want to play the blame game for being branded inside the house, and says it came from a place of ignorance. "They just didn't understand that we don't have to raise our voice everywhere. Observation is paramount for people wanting to play the long game."
This aspect of Kumaran's gameplay came to the fore when he argued with the housemates about the importance of progression in a long-format show like Bigg Boss. "You can't come out all guns blazing, and stay the same throughout your time in the house. People prefer to see someone rise from scratch, learn, unlearn, and transform before their eyes. There cannot be overnight stars inside the house," points out Kumaran, who also reveals that the 'common man' contestants that were picked for the season have a distinct advantage over the others who joined in directly to the show. "They had the momentum of being in a competition, attempting tough physical and mental tasks. We were starting a new show, unlike them. But I do like the common man concept because I was one when I made my stage debut with the dance reality show, Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhu Deva. I was selected from a pool of 6000 aspirants, and ended up in the top 5," says Kumaran with a sense of pride.
Another reason why Kumaran's time in the house felt even more special is the poignant reason behind exiting the show. He candidly spoke about his father's health and memory issues, and why the prize money or the adulation that might come his way couldn't overcome his need to be with his father. "In the final week of my stay, I already started thinking a lot about it. However, I didn't want to bring it up, so I pushed through my time on the show. But when I started tearing up at the very thought of him, I didn't want to continue. What if he forgets me? What if people around him don't notice certain things about him? See, everyone has their own personal struggles, and I wasn't sure if I should be open about it," says Kumaran, pointing out the actual reason that prompted him to give clarity about his thought process behind deciding to walk out of the show. "This is a dream opportunity for many. I respect the people who gave me this opportunity, and I wanted to say that someone else might have made better use of it. Addressing this was important because people shouldn't think I didn't realise the gravity of the show. But yeah, returning home felt like the right decision, and I have no regrets about it at all," signs off Kumaran.