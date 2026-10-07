Kumaran Thangarajan on exit from Bigg Boss Tamil 10: 'Observation is paramount for playing the long game'

Another reason why Kumaran's time in the house felt even more special is the poignant reason behind exiting the show. He candidly spoke about his father's health and memory issues, and why the prize money or the adulation that might come his way couldn't overcome his need to be with his father. "In the final week of my stay, I already started thinking a lot about it. However, I didn't want to bring it up, so I pushed through my time on the show. But when I started tearing up at the very thought of him, I didn't want to continue. What if he forgets me? What if people around him don't notice certain things about him? See, everyone has their own personal struggles, and I wasn't sure if I should be open about it," says Kumaran, pointing out the actual reason that prompted him to give clarity about his thought process behind deciding to walk out of the show. "This is a dream opportunity for many. I respect the people who gave me this opportunity, and I wanted to say that someone else might have made better use of it. Addressing this was important because people shouldn't think I didn't realise the gravity of the show. But yeah, returning home felt like the right decision, and I have no regrets about it at all," signs off Kumaran.