Preity Mukhundhan: I want to be a writer someday

One of the most striking aspects of Preity Mukhundhan is her candidness. “Yes, my character in Anbil Avan is a damsel in distress,” says the actor, who knows that it is an old-fashioned film trope. But then how do you approach it through a new lens? “Iyal is very assertive and smart, but the film was about the lengths to which her husband, Suriya (Ashok Selvan), goes to protect her. Anbil Avan demanded Iyal to be a damsel in distress,” she says, before addressing how an actor could make such a character walk the tightrope of playing a character in distress and not make them look weak. “Having a vulnerable moment doesn’t make you weak. I think the vulnerability made her look more human; I just made her real,” says Preity.
While admitting that writing a strong independent woman doesn’t necessarily have to mean aggressive characters with combat readiness, Preity adds, “In Blast, my character being physically strong gave her mental strength as well, and I loved how both of these strengths were represented in her character. I also agree with people who say we should explore the full range of emotions while writing female characters, including their darkness. I hope writers catch that, too. You can only write about these things if you get to know them really well, and understand them not just as women but as human beings, which rarely happens.”
On the topic of writing, Preity opines on what she would like for the writers and filmmakers to integrate into their characterisation of women in their films. “When films portray underprivileged women, I understand the need to make us empathise with their struggles, but I also want to see what makes them joyful, what makes their day, and the other several ways in which they experience life. I like it when cinema portrays that. Because I don’t think you need money to be happy…which is exactly the kind of thing someone with money would say, but I stand by my words. I acknowledge the fact that I grew up in a privileged household, which is probably why I’m here right now. But that is also why I like to see nuances in the portrayal of lives radically different from mine.”
Expanding on how her upbringing changed her perception, Preity says, “Growing up, I was always noticed a lot. Maybe because of my conventional good looks. Everybody always looks at you and starts talking about you all the time. This made me shy and inhibited, and I would like to break out of that.” However, this inhibition doesn't restrict her as an actor. “I am just starting to explore my comfort zones.”With such an insight into the writing process, the actor is naturally inclined to storytelling. She traces this instinct to being a curious child. “I don’t think I’ll stick just to acting. I love cinema. I think, up next, I would like to write,” she reveals, before adding, “ Even while watching a film, I’m not looking at the actors or their performances. I am very much a story person. I love narratives.
Even in a conversation, I love observing how the other person narrates a story, and how it ebbs and flows.” And if you want a picture of the kind of stories Preity Mukhundhan, the writer, might come up with, there is a pleasant surprise. “I love science fiction. My all-time favourite film is Arrival (2016). The film blends the science fiction elements and the emotions incredibly well, and it got to me,” she says, before revealing that the Denis Villeneuve film made her tear up the most.
Preity was recently announced as part of Dhanush-Tamizharasan Pachamuthu’s D56, which is currently being filmed in Madurai. Careful not to reveal too much, Preity says, “This is my first time playing a rural character. I’m taking guidance classes to understand how to behave and talk like a girl who was born and brought up in such a setting.” The actor evidently loves the challenge of learning something new, and Preity says she wants to keep pushing herself because she is terrified of not reaching her potential. “I have high expectations for myself; not getting there would be a nightmare scenario. What if I grow old and don’t end up doing everything I’ve dreamed of?” For now, the focus isn’t on a nightmare, but on charting a course toward interesting stories and memorable characters. And as for what that entails, Preity is clear. “I want to do stories that reach people, and portray characters that make you say, ‘if the girl wasn’t there the story wouldn’t happen.’”