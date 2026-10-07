Preity Mukhundhan: I want to be a writer someday

Preity was recently announced as part of Dhanush-Tamizharasan Pachamuthu’s D56, which is currently being filmed in Madurai. Careful not to reveal too much, Preity says, “This is my first time playing a rural character. I’m taking guidance classes to understand how to behave and talk like a girl who was born and brought up in such a setting.” The actor evidently loves the challenge of learning something new, and Preity says she wants to keep pushing herself because she is terrified of not reaching her potential. “I have high expectations for myself; not getting there would be a nightmare scenario. What if I grow old and don’t end up doing everything I’ve dreamed of?” For now, the focus isn’t on a nightmare, but on charting a course toward interesting stories and memorable characters. And as for what that entails, Preity is clear. “I want to do stories that reach people, and portray characters that make you say, ‘if the girl wasn’t there the story wouldn’t happen.’”