Crazy Kalyanam announces a fresh release date

With Venkatesh and Trivikram’s Adarsha Kutumbam - AK 47 postponing its release, several small films are now adjusting their release plans. Crazy Kalyanam, which stars Anupama Parameswaran in the lead along with VK Naresh, Tharun Bhascker and Akhil Uddemari, was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on October 30. The makers have now announced a new release date, advancing the film by two weeks. Crazy Kalyanam will now arrive in theatres on October 16.
The makers began promotions some time ago, and the songs have also been receiving a good response. Boosam Jagan Mohan Reddy is producing the film under his Arrow Cinemas banner, while Badrappa Gajula is directing it. On Tuesday, the makers announced the new release date, and Anupama Parameswaran also shared the update on her Instagram page.
Crazy Kalyanam has already grabbed the attention of movie lovers with its promotional content. The film’s lyrical songs have also received a good response, adding to the buzz around the movie. With an appealing cast and promising content, the film has created expectations among both youth and family audiences. Suresh Bobbili is composing the music, and his album has already generated some buzz.
On the technical front, Syam Dhupati is the cinematographer, while Kasarla Syam, Goreti Venkanna and Chaitanya Prasad have penned the lyrics. Badrappa Gajula has handled the story, screenplay, dialogues and direction.