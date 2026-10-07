Crazy Kalyanam announces a fresh release date

With Venkatesh and Trivikram’s Adarsha Kutumbam - AK 47 postponing its release, several small films are now adjusting their release plans. Crazy Kalyanam, which stars Anupama Parameswaran in the lead along with VK Naresh, Tharun Bhascker and Akhil Uddemari, was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on October 30. The makers have now announced a new release date, advancing the film by two weeks. Crazy Kalyanam will now arrive in theatres on October 16.