Epic - First Semester to stream on OTT from this date

The story revolves around Aditya, played by Anand Deverakonda, a youngster from a small town in Telangana who is forced to move to the UK for higher studies. However, Aditya dreams of becoming a filmmaker and is constantly thinking about making films. During his time in the UK, he meets Kadali, played by Vaishnavi Chaitanya, an independent and strong-willed woman. While Aditya is shy and reserved, Kadali is completely opposite. The film revolves around the two youngsters, their first meeting, conversations and the thoughts they share.