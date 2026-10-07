Epic - First Semester to stream on OTT from this date

Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya play the lead roles in Epic - First Semester, which was released in theatres on September 11. Aditya Hasan, who rose to popularity with the web series 90s - A Middle Class Biopic, made his directorial debut with this film. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya jointly produced it under their Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Media banners.
The film received a mixed response upon its theatrical release. While the performances of the lead actors were appreciated, many felt that the story did not progress much as most of it remained confined to a room. According to director Aditya Hasan, the story is based on real-life incidents he experienced while studying in London.
The story revolves around Aditya, played by Anand Deverakonda, a youngster from a small town in Telangana who is forced to move to the UK for higher studies. However, Aditya dreams of becoming a filmmaker and is constantly thinking about making films. During his time in the UK, he meets Kadali, played by Vaishnavi Chaitanya, an independent and strong-willed woman. While Aditya is shy and reserved, Kadali is completely opposite. The film revolves around the two youngsters, their first meeting, conversations and the thoughts they share.
Now, Epic - First Semester is all set to stream on Netflix from October 9. Nearly a month after its theatrical release, the film will be available for audiences to watch from the comfort of their homes.
The makers had announced that Epic - First Semester is the first part of the story and that they are planning a second part titled Final Semester. However, given that the first part did not emerge as a commercial success, it remains to be seen whether the makers will proceed with the sequel.
This marks the second collaboration between Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya as the lead pair after their successful film Baby.