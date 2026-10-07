Nandamuri Balakrishna recovers from injury, resumes Dada shoot in Mysore

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, who suffered an injury on July 21 while shooting for an action sequence for his upcoming film Dada at Kakinada Port, has now fully recovered. The actor is back on the sets and has resumed shooting for the film in Mysore. Gopichand Malineni is directing the movie, while Venkata Satish Kilaru is producing it under his Vriddhi Cinemas banner.
This marks the second collaboration between Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni after their successful film Veera Simha Reddy. Dada is one of the highly anticipated mass action entertainers and has already generated strong buzz following the immense response to the ‘Entry Of An Era’ glimpse and the subsequent title announcement video. The film presents Balakrishna in a rugged, stylish and intensely powerful avatar, which has become a major talking point.
Meanwhile, Dada resumed shooting today in Mysore. Balakrishna, who had suffered the injury, is back on the sets and has joined the team for this crucial and lengthy schedule. The current schedule will focus on the talkie portions, with Balakrishna and several other prominent actors participating in the shoot. The makers are planning to film key sequences during this schedule, making it an important phase in the production.
Gopichand Malineni is mounting the movie as a stylish commercial action spectacle, with Balakrishna presented in a high-impact mass avatar. The title glimpse introduced him as ‘The King Of Chaos’. The film also features Manoj Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal in important roles.
A strong technical team is working on the film. Arvind S Kashyap is the cinematographer, while S Thaman is composing the music. AS Prakash is handling the production design, and Navin Nooli is responsible for the editing. Sai Madhav Burra has penned the dialogues, while Ram Lakshman, Ravi Varma and Vvenkat are choreographing the action sequences.
Dada is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 24, making it a major Christmas attraction and a festive treat for audiences.