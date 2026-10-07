Sree Harsha announces Husharu 2 with bigger ambition and double the madness

The makers officially announced the title with an innovative poster. At the heart of Husharu 2 are five ambitious friends who find themselves at a low point after losing everything during the COVID-19 pandemic. Looking for a way to turn their fortunes around, they venture into Chittragunj with an audacious business idea involving an agave-based tequila distillery. What begins as an attempt to build a better future soon opens the door to a world of unexpected complications, leading the friends into another wildly unpredictable journey.