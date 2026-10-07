Sree Harsha announces Husharu 2 with bigger ambition and double the madness

Sree Harsha Konuganti wrote and directed Husharu, which was released in 2018. Made on a small budget, the film went on to become a success with its story about four engineering graduates from middle-class families and their struggles and aspirations. Now, after eight years, Sree Harsha has announced the sequel, Husharu 2, with a new star cast and on a much bigger scale.
The boys are back, but this time, their madness takes them somewhere no one expected. Husharu 2 brings back the franchise with a fresh story, a larger world and a completely new adventure. With Sree Harsha Konuganti returning as the writer and director, the sequel promises to retain the friendship and youthful energy of the original while taking the entertainment into a more unexpected space.
The makers officially announced the title with an innovative poster. At the heart of Husharu 2 are five ambitious friends who find themselves at a low point after losing everything during the COVID-19 pandemic. Looking for a way to turn their fortunes around, they venture into Chittragunj with an audacious business idea involving an agave-based tequila distillery. What begins as an attempt to build a better future soon opens the door to a world of unexpected complications, leading the friends into another wildly unpredictable journey.
The sequel brings back the creative force behind the original, with Sree Harsha Konuganti once again writing and directing the film.
The film features Rahul Ramakrishna, Ashok Galla, Ravi Anthony, Dinesh Tej, Sasidhar Kocharlakota, Vidhi Yadhav, Abhignya Vuthuluru, Bhagwan Tiwari, Jatin Goswami and Rajai Rowan.
Produced by Rahul Varma, K Veena Rani and K Hanumant Raju, with Komatireddy Sharan Reddy as co-producer, the film is backed by Caveman Stories, HK Films and Kaliyuga Vaaradha Creations. G Srinivas Reddy is the cinematographer, while Sunny MR is composing the music, with Ram Miryala serving as the additional music director. Vijay Vardhan Kavuri is handling the editing, and Srikanth Ramisetty is the art director.
Having completed its major shooting schedules, Husharu 2 is currently in post-production and is targeting a grand year-end theatrical release. With the title announcement marking the beginning of its promotional campaign, the teaser, first look and other details are expected to be unveiled soon.