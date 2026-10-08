Andre Holland joins Miami Vice ’85

Holland joins the star cast that includes Alden Ehrenreich, Edi Gathegi, Andrew Schulz, Walton Goggins, Whitney Peak, Danny Ramirez, Camila Morrone, and John Leguizamo. Miami Vice ’85 is set in the glamorous and corrupt world of Miami in the 1980s mid. Production on the film is set to commence later this year, with the shoot also planned for IMAX screens. The makers eye a May 19, 2028, release.