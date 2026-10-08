Andre Holland joins Miami Vice ’85

The latest actor to join 's Miami Vice ’85 is Andre Holland (Moonlight). The makers of the Michael B Jordan-Austin Butler led film have been making casting updates regularly. The film is co-written by Kosinski and Dan Gilroy.
Holland joins the star cast that includes Alden Ehrenreich, Edi Gathegi, Andrew Schulz, Walton Goggins, Whitney Peak, Danny Ramirez, Camila Morrone, and John Leguizamo. Miami Vice ’85 is set in the glamorous and corrupt world of Miami in the 1980s mid. Production on the film is set to commence later this year, with the shoot also planned for IMAX screens. The makers eye a May 19, 2028, release.
Dylan Clark is attached to produce the film through his eponymous banner alongside Joseph Kosinski. Gilroy’s screenplay is based on Anthony Yerkovich's characters from Miami Vice and builds on a previous draft by Eric Warren Singer.
Holland, also known for his role in Selma, awaits the releases of The Revisionist and Lincoln in the Bardo. His They Fight was released digitally on July 17 this year.