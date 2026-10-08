Feral adds Michelle Dockery, Genevieve O'Reilly

The upcoming Netflix series Feral, starring Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer) in the lead, has added Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey), Genevieve O'Reilly (Andor), Dolly de Leon (Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed) and Quintessa Swindell (Prime Target) to the cast.
The series is based on Shirley Conran's 1987 novel Savages. The story follows four totally different women who accompany their mining executive husbands on a corporate holiday on a beautiful, yet dangerous, tropical island. Their hideous deals land all of them in danger, and now the women are all by themselves and need to survive and overcome their differences.
With Gunning playing Annie, Feral features Dockery as Julia, O'Reilly as Silvana, Swindell as Suzy, and De Leon as Elena. The film hails from creator Jude Mack, who wrote the seven-episode series and serves as an executive producer along with its director Emma Freeman. The show is set to commence production in Australia later this year.
Dockery will next be seen in The Queen of Fashion. Meanwhile, The Matrix actor O'Reilly made her last feature appearance in the 2021 film The Dry.