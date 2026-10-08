Jessica Biel to star in Lorraine Nicholson's Playmates

Actor Jessica Biel is set to star as Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner's wife in Lorraine Nicholson's upcoming film Playmates. However, Biel’s character is fictional and not based on any of Hefner's three wives specifically. Lily-Rose Depp and Indiana Elle are headlining the film.
Nicholson, daughter of star Jack Nicholson and model Rebecca Broussard, is making her feature debut in Playmates on her childhood experiences in the Playboy mansion. Notably, Nicholson has penned an essay on her playing with other children and how her time in the mansion shaped her childhood.
Playmates is about 13-year-old Elle (Indiana) and Anna (Depp), one of seven hopefuls competing for Playboy's Playmate of the Month, who strike up an unlikely friendship to help each other get what they need — a cover and a boy. Bill Pullman is set to play Playboy founder Hugh Hefner in the film.
Depp, along with Alex Orlovsky and Duncan Montgomery of High Frequency Entertainment, is producing the film.
Biel, known for films like The Illusionist, Ulee's Gold, Easy Virtue, Cellular, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, will be seen in Matchbox: The Movie. In Matchbox, she stars opposite John Cena, Sam Richardson, Teyonah Parris, and Arturo Castro. The film premieres on Apple TV on October 9.