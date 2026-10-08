Nana Patekar: Man of contradictions

Much as the person and his performances were largely aligned, Patekar’s upright aura and forthrightness took a bad hit in 2018 with actress Tanushree Dutta repeating the charges of sexual harassment against him that she had originally made in 2008. It was one of the cases that sparked the MeToo movement and made it gain momentum in India. While she filed a complaint against him, he denied the charges and sent her a legal notice. In 2019 the case was closed for lack of evidence. But it did dredge out the duality in him, the patriarchal ways and male chauvinism that went hand in hand with Patekar’s philanthropic and patriotic mindset. The son of the soil was also a man of contradictions.