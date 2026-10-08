Behind the celebrated Premada Oorali...

For 26-year-old editor Harshith Prabhu, working on Premada Oorali turned out to be a solid two-year learning ground. “I found a collaborator in director Manoj Kumar,” shares Harshith Prabhu, whose latest project marks his second feature film after Apayavide Eccharike. “Coming from short films, I was hesitant at first to suggest trims on scenes already shot,” he admits. “Manoj Kumar sir gave me the room to experiment. We worked out of the office day and night, seeing how adding just one reaction shot or cutting a single line of dialogue could change the entire mood of a scene.” A key moment came with a second-half song that was slowing down the film before the climax. “The song was originally written from the hero Santhu’s viewpoint, so moving it earlier seemed difficult,” recalls Harshith Prabhu. “Sir listened closely, changed just one lyric line to turn it into an outsider’s gaze, and it fit right in.” He also feels editors should join before shooting starts to plan transitions and avoid costly reshoots on tight budgets. With three new projects lined up, Harshith Prabhu remains grounded: “I may be just two films old, but the work must speak for itself.”