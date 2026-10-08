Raj B Shetty returns to direction with a secret project

Right from his breakthrough debut Ondu Motteya Kathe (2017) to the widely acclaimed gangster drama Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana (2021), Raj's films have always created curiosity. While he penned the revenge drama Toby (2023), his last outing as a director was the sensitive romance Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye (2023). In his conversations with Cinema Express, Raj had often mentioned that amid his acting assignments, he was taking time to concentrate entirely on penning a fresh subject. True to his word, he spent months fine-tuning the script. This untitled project is said to be a thriller set against the distinct backdrop of coastal Karnataka, staying true to his signature style of rooted, gritty storytelling.