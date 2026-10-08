Raj B Shetty returns to direction with a secret project

Actor and filmmaker Raj B Shetty has started his next directorial venture without much fanfare. In fact, according to our sources, the shoot is currently underway in Mangaluru, and over 30 days of filming has been completed.
Right from his breakthrough debut Ondu Motteya Kathe (2017) to the widely acclaimed gangster drama Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana (2021), Raj's films have always created curiosity. While he penned the revenge drama Toby (2023), his last outing as a director was the sensitive romance Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye (2023). In his conversations with Cinema Express, Raj had often mentioned that amid his acting assignments, he was taking time to concentrate entirely on penning a fresh subject. True to his word, he spent months fine-tuning the script. This untitled project is said to be a thriller set against the distinct backdrop of coastal Karnataka, staying true to his signature style of rooted, gritty storytelling.
Simultaneously, Raj has maintained a packed acting slate across several film industries. While he produced and acted in Su From So, which became a blockbuster hit, he ventured into Hindi cinema with Bandar, joined the star-studded ensemble of 45, essayed a menacing antagonist in Landlord, and also acted in Ravi Saranga’s gripping thriller Rakkasapuradhol. More recently, he was seen in Gurudatha Ganiga's Karavali. Raj is also venturing into Tamil cinema, having shot for acclaimed director Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s project Pocket Novel, while also keeping another Tamil venture, Seyon, lined up, among a few other projects. Even with back-to-back acting commitments across multiple languages,
Raj’s return to the director’s chair generates substantial curiosity. The film is reportedly being shot at a brisk pace. Once the primary filming is complete, the makers plan to share an official announcement unveiling the film's title and production details, along with the full cast and crew.