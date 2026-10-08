Raveena Tandon joins Shivarajkumar in A for Anand

Raveena Tandon always got the best when it came to Kannada films. What started with Upendra in the cult classic Upendra (1999), followed by her pan-India return to the spotlight with KGF: Chapter 2, has set a benchmark for her choices in Kannada. Now, the actor, who has made an indelible mark in Hindi cinema and works across multiple languages, is back to Kannada with director MG Srinivas's A for Anand, headlined by Shivarajkumar.
The collaboration marks the very first time Raveena Tandon and Shivarajkumar are sharing screen space together. Shivarajkumar, who was recently seen in Bail, is currently juggling between projects. While looking forward to Jailer 2, he has kickstarted shooting for Srini's directorial since Wednesday. Raveena joined the sets for her first day of filming in Bengaluru at the Presidency University campus. The shoot commenced on an auspicious note with an inaugural ceremony and felicitation by the university’s founder-chairman, Dr Nissar Ahmed.
Director Srini, who previously delivered the slick heist entertainer Ghost with Shivarajkumar, is assembling a massive ensemble cast for A for Anand. The director is also looking forward to the release of Birbal 2, slated to hit theatres on November 27.
The film, produced by Geetha Shivarajkumar under the Geetha Pictures banner, has music by Arjun Janya, cinematography by Mahendra Simha, with Deepu S Kumar handling the editing.