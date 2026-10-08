Raveena Tandon joins Shivarajkumar in A for Anand

The collaboration marks the very first time Raveena Tandon and Shivarajkumar are sharing screen space together. Shivarajkumar, who was recently seen in Bail, is currently juggling between projects. While looking forward to Jailer 2, he has kickstarted shooting for Srini's directorial since Wednesday. Raveena joined the sets for her first day of filming in Bengaluru at the Presidency University campus. The shoot commenced on an auspicious note with an inaugural ceremony and felicitation by the university’s founder-chairman, Dr Nissar Ahmed.