Political and film personalities mourn Nana Patekar, recall his five-decade career and social work

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar similarly recalled Patekar’s contribution to drought-hit communities, saying the actor’s presence during times of crisis gave people confidence. Pawar said Patekar had used his own resources and influence to support people facing hardship, apart from his achievements as an artiste.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Patekar had left an indelible mark on Marathi and Hindi cinema, describing him as an actor who combined a formidable screen presence with sensitivity. He cited performances in films such as “Krantiveer” and “Natsamrat” as examples of the range of his acting.

Fadnavis also recalled Patekar’s involvement in the Jalyukt Shivar campaign and his work with farmers through the Naam Foundation, saying the actor had consistently stepped forward to help communities affected by drought.

NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar recalled speaking to Patekar just days before his death about an ongoing student movement. Pawar said he had suggested that the actor visit the students, and Patekar had indicated that he would do so after returning to town.

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar described him as a fearless and authentic artiste, while Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal highlighted his involvement in water conservation and work for farmers.

Among those from the film industry, actor Ashok Saraf recalled his decades-long friendship with Patekar and described him as disciplined, forthright and quick to help people in need. The two had begun their acting careers with the play “Hamidabaichi Kothi” in 1978.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh described Patekar as incomparable in his craft, recalling their work together in “Bluffmaster” and “Housefull 5”. He said Patekar’s ability to move between intense, menacing, heroic and comic roles made him a rare performer.

Superstar Rajinikanth also paid tribute to Patekar, describing him as a dear friend and expressing disbelief at his sudden death.

Social worker Prakash Amte recalled Patekar’s association with the Marathi film “Prakashwata”, in which the actor portrayed him. Patekar had stayed at Hemalkasa for a month while preparing for the role and, according to Amte, had been deeply impressed by the work of Baba Amte.