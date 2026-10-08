Political and film personalities mourn Nana Patekar, recall his five-decade career and social work

Political leaders, actors and social workers on Thursday mourned the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar, remembering him for his powerful performances in Hindi and Marathi cinema as well as his work for farmers and rural communities.
Patekar, 76, died at his residence in Goa in the early hours of Thursday. Sources said he was suspected to have suffered a heart attack.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who shared a close personal association with Patekar, described his death as a major loss to Indian cinema. He recalled the actor’s five-decade career and his distinctive performances, saying Patekar had created a unique identity through his work in both Marathi and Hindi films.
Gadkari also highlighted Patekar’s social work through the Naam Foundation, which he established with actor Makarand Anaspure. The organisation has worked on water conservation and supported farmers and families affected by drought and farmer suicides in Maharashtra.
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar similarly recalled Patekar’s contribution to drought-hit communities, saying the actor’s presence during times of crisis gave people confidence. Pawar said Patekar had used his own resources and influence to support people facing hardship, apart from his achievements as an artiste.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Patekar had left an indelible mark on Marathi and Hindi cinema, describing him as an actor who combined a formidable screen presence with sensitivity. He cited performances in films such as “Krantiveer” and “Natsamrat” as examples of the range of his acting.
Fadnavis also recalled Patekar’s involvement in the Jalyukt Shivar campaign and his work with farmers through the Naam Foundation, saying the actor had consistently stepped forward to help communities affected by drought.
NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar recalled speaking to Patekar just days before his death about an ongoing student movement. Pawar said he had suggested that the actor visit the students, and Patekar had indicated that he would do so after returning to town.
Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar described him as a fearless and authentic artiste, while Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal highlighted his involvement in water conservation and work for farmers.
Among those from the film industry, actor Ashok Saraf recalled his decades-long friendship with Patekar and described him as disciplined, forthright and quick to help people in need. The two had begun their acting careers with the play “Hamidabaichi Kothi” in 1978.
Actor Riteish Deshmukh described Patekar as incomparable in his craft, recalling their work together in “Bluffmaster” and “Housefull 5”. He said Patekar’s ability to move between intense, menacing, heroic and comic roles made him a rare performer.
Superstar Rajinikanth also paid tribute to Patekar, describing him as a dear friend and expressing disbelief at his sudden death.
Social worker Prakash Amte recalled Patekar’s association with the Marathi film “Prakashwata”, in which the actor portrayed him. Patekar had stayed at Hemalkasa for a month while preparing for the role and, according to Amte, had been deeply impressed by the work of Baba Amte.
Many political leaders across party lines also mourned Patekar’s death.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah mourned Patekar’s death, describing it as an “irreparable loss” to the world of art. He said the actor had left a lasting impression on audiences over five decades through his natural acting and powerful dialogue delivery.
Shah also recalled Patekar’s work through the Naam Foundation for drought-hit farmer families and his visits to the border to boost the morale of soldiers. He said the actor’s simplicity and straightforwardness had left a deep impression on him.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Patekar as an actor with “intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence”, saying his versatility and creativity had produced characters that would be remembered for generations.
Modi also highlighted Patekar’s contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema and his reputation for expressing his views frankly and without hesitation.
President Droupadi Murmu said his passing was a great loss to Indian cinema, she described Patekar’s performances as deeply evocative, saying he brought a wide range of human experiences to the screen and portrayed characters that left a lasting impression on audiences. She also highlighted his commitment to social service and concern for the underprivileged.
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary described Patekar as a “great and versatile artiste”. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari remembered his performances in films including “Parinda”, “Krantiveer”, “Prahaar” and “Ab Tak Chhappan”, saying his contribution to Indian cinema would endure.
Patekar, who came from a middle-class Marathi family, had a career spanning theatre and film and was a recipient of three National Film Awards. His death has prompted tributes that have highlighted both his enduring cinematic legacy and his commitment to social causes.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)