Radikaa Sarathkumar-Leo Sivakumar's Delivery Boy gets release date

We had reported early in 2025 that actor Leo Sivakumar will headline a new film, Delivery Boy. The film, which also stars Radikaa Sarathkumar in a key role, is set to release in theatres on October 23. The film also stars Kaali Venkat, Brigida Saga, Jenson Dhivakar and Dushyanth Jayaprakash.
Written and directed by Nani, the film stars Leo in his lead debut as the titular delivery executive. The actor has appeared in supporting roles in Azhagiye Kanne (2023), Saamaniyan (2024), and Kozhipannai Chelladurai (2024).
Delivery Boy's technical crew includes cinematographers Ashokkumar Raj and Prasanna S Kumar, composer Sundaramurthy KS, editor R Vasanthakumar, and stunt choreographer Phoenix Prabhu. Amutha Leoni and Lenin Matheswaran are producing the film under the banner of Asasi Creations.
Leo's recent appearances include Maanbumigu Parai (2025) and Saamaniyan (2024). Radikaa has had a busy 2026 so far with four releases: Thaai Kizhavi, as the lead, Vishwanath & Sons, Pyaar Prema Kalyanam, and Hi.