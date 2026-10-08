Sattamum Needhiyum season 2, starring Saravanan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, gets release date

On Wednesday, ZEE5 announced a second season for its series Sattamum Needhiyum. ZEE5 made the announcement with a poster featuring Saravanan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's advocate characters while revealing that Sattamum Needhiyum season 2 will release on the streaming platform on October 23. While Saravanan reprises his role as Sundaramoorthy from the first season, Varalaxmi is a new addition to the series. "The fight for justice returns bigger than ever," the streamer wrote as the caption for the Sattamum Needhiyum season 2 release date announcement.
Directed by Balaji Selvaraj, who also helmed the first season, the second season's cast includes Lavanya and Prem Kumar.
Released in July 2025, the first season follows an intelligent yet timid advocate named Sundaramoorthy (Saravanan), who files a Public Interest Litigation to ensure justice for a man, who self-immolates outside the courthouse following his daughter's abduction.
The seemingly straightforward investigation at the onset soon turns into a very complex case, with its own web of influence, power, and hidden facts testing Sundaramoorthy's pursuit of justice.
Produced by Sasikala Prabhakaran under the banner of 18 Creators, Sattamum Needhiyum season 2 will have a new case, where the streamer says the stakes will be higher and the moral dilemmas will be deeper. According to a press note from ZEE5, "Moving beyond courtroom verdicts, the series explores how power, privilege, and personal choices often shape the path to truth. As fresh challenges emerge and the stakes grow higher, the season examines the price individuals are willing to pay in their pursuit of justice, delivering a gripping legal drama that is as emotionally compelling as it is thought-provoking." It further adds, "While staying true to the honest and grounded storytelling that defined the first season, the new chapter promises a more intense, layered, and an enthralling experience."