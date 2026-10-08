Director Shree Tej SK: Mayookha’s presentation sets it apart

He explains the title, adding that it carries a deeper meaning that could be understood while watching the film. “Mayookha means a ray of hope. You will understand why I chose the title Mayookha once you watch the film,” he adds, as he emphasises the presentation’s importance as much as the good story. “No matter how good a story we write, it needs to be presented beautifully through visuals and sound to create an engaging cinematic experience. We took great care with both the visual and sound aspects of this film and worked hard to deliver a quality product. Shibi Mathew Alex has composed excellent music for the film.”