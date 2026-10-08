Garividi Lakshmi trailer: Anandhi headlines biopic of popular Uttarandhra folk singer

Garividi Lakshmi is based on the life of popular Uttarandhra folk singer Garividi Lakshmi, who hails from Andhra Pradesh and has entertained audiences with several popular folk songs. Inspired by her life, a film titled Garividi Lakshmi has been made with Anandhi playing the titular role. Gauri Naidu Jammu is directing the film, while Krithi Prasad and her father TG Vishwa Prasad are producing it under their People Media Factory banner.
The songs from the film were unveiled some time ago and have already created a good buzz. In particular, 'Nallajeelakarra Mogga' and 'Kosini Koyagura,' which were already popular as private songs, have gained further attention after being featured in the film. Garividi Lakshmi is set to hit the screens on October 17, and the makers have now unveiled the trailer.
The trailer shows that Anandhi is the main attraction of the film, especially with her energetic dance performances to the popular songs. It also offers a glimpse into Garividi Lakshmi’s life, showing how she became a singer and eventually gained popularity among the people with her folk songs. Despite having limited formal education, she went on to establish herself as a popular folk singer.
Anandhi revealed that she worked on the film for nearly two years. “It’s a special film for me, and Garividi Lakshmi is a God’s gift to me. The director put all his sweat and blood into this film, and I am confident that he will become a big director in the coming days,” said Anandhi.
She also praised producer Krithi Prasad for her passion towards the project. “If she wasn’t there, this project wouldn’t have happened. Music director Charan has given fantastic music, and he will get a lot of recognition with this film,” she added.
Rag Mayur is playing the male lead, while VK Naresh, Raasi, Avasarala Srinivas, Saranya Pradeep, Ankith Koyya, Shakalaka Shankar, LB Sriram and others are playing key roles. Aditya Javvadi is the cinematographer, while Baby Suresh Bhimagani is the art director.
Garividi Lakshmi is slated for theatrical release on October 17.