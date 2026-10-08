Mouli Tanuj Prasanth’s Donga Naa Koduku locks release date

Mouli Tanuj Prasanth, who became popular with the success of Little Hearts, is now coming up with another film as the lead. This time, he is starring in a crime comedy set against the backdrop of a robbery. While Little Hearts was a small film that went on to become a big success, Donga Naa Koduku is also a small film but is backed by a major production house. Ravi Yelamanchili and Naveen Yerneni are producing the film under their popular Mythri Movie Makers banner.
Directed by debutant Sreenu Kambala, the film is shaping up as a fun-filled family entertainer with a fresh and interesting premise. The makers have now officially announced that Donga Naa Koduku will hit theatres on November 13.
The release date announcement comes with an entertaining new poster that perfectly captures the comic mood of the film. Mouli is seen sitting in the poster, while Ali and Rajitha, who play his parents, are standing behind him. Rajitha looks serious as she gestures towards Mouli, while Ali adds to the fun with his amusing expression. The contrasting reactions of the three characters create a lively family setting and hint at the humorous parent-son equation that forms an important part of the film.
Following the first-look poster, the release date poster further raises curiosity around Donga Naa Koduku. With the theatrical release now less than a month away, the makers are expected to step up the promotional campaign and unveil more glimpses of the film in the coming days.
Anil Yerneni is serving as the co-producer, while Sushmitha Shetty plays the female lead. Raghubabu, Priya and Gundu Sudharshan will be seen in key roles.
The technical team includes Suriya Balaji as the cinematographer, Sinjith Yerramilli as the music director, Sreedhar Sompally as the editor and Nagendra Guvvala as the production designer.