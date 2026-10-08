Mouli Tanuj Prasanth’s Donga Naa Koduku locks release date

The release date announcement comes with an entertaining new poster that perfectly captures the comic mood of the film. Mouli is seen sitting in the poster, while Ali and Rajitha, who play his parents, are standing behind him. Rajitha looks serious as she gestures towards Mouli, while Ali adds to the fun with his amusing expression. The contrasting reactions of the three characters create a lively family setting and hint at the humorous parent-son equation that forms an important part of the film.