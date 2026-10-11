Nana Patekar died of heart attack caused by blood clot in main coronary artery, autopsy confirms

The postmortem report on actor Nana Patekar’s death has confirmed that he died of a heart attack caused by a blood clot blocking the left main coronary artery, a senior doctor at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) said on Sunday, according to PTI.

The report cited the cause of death as “acute myocardial infarction due to left main coronary artery thrombosis secondary to atherosclerotic occlusive coronary artery disease, a natural cause of death”, PTI reported.

The 75-year-old veteran actor, known for his performances in films across genres, including Krantiveer and Khamoshi: The Musical, was rushed to a private hospital from his home in Dona Paula, near Panaji, in the early hours of October 8.

Doctors at the hospital said Patekar’s caretaker had approached the facility and requested an ambulance, stating that the actor was unwell. An ambulance was dispatched to his apartment, which was located within a kilometre of the hospital.

Despite receiving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for 45 minutes, Patekar could not be revived and was declared dead at 5.10 am. A doctor had suspected a heart attack at the time, according to PTI.

The actor’s mortal remains were subsequently taken to GMCH for a postmortem examination.

His body was taken to Pune before being transported to the actor’s farmhouse in Donje village, where he was cremated with full state honours.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Union Ministers Ramdas Athawale and Murlidhar Mohol, Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare, NAAM Foundation co-founder and actor Makarand Anaspure, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, actor Jackie Shroff, and several personalities from Bollywood, politics, sports and other fields attended the funeral.

(With PTI inputs)